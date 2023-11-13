News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Dream 3 bed Leyland family home with detached garage, modern fitted kitchen, sun room, and private garden for sale

This lovely family home sits on a charming corner plot in a quiet area.
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Nov 2023, 13:56 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 13:57 GMT

On the market for £265,000 with Home Truths, this homely Leyland property features a spacious driveway, a detached garage, a large living room with gas fire, a modern fitted kitchen, a bright sun room, a downstairs toilet, attractive bedrooms, space for a home office, and gorgeous gardens. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Tranquil and secluded 4 bed Preston countryside home with slick design and spacious private garden for sale

Uber exclusive 4 bed Ribbleton mansion with stunning modern design and detached garden annexe up for sale

First time buyers’ dream: bargain 3 bed Ashton on Ribble family home with renovated design up for sale

Hedgerows Road, Leyland, PR26 7JQ (Credit: Home Truths)

1. Hedgerows Road, Leyland, PR26 7JQ (Credit: Home Truths)

Hedgerows Road, Leyland, PR26 7JQ (Credit: Home Truths) Photo: Hedgerows Road, Leyland, PR26 7JQ (Credit: Home Truths)

Photo Sales
Hedgerows Road, Leyland, PR26 7JQ (Credit: Home Truths)

2. Hedgerows Road, Leyland, PR26 7JQ (Credit: Home Truths)

Hedgerows Road, Leyland, PR26 7JQ (Credit: Home Truths) Photo: Hedgerows Road, Leyland, PR26 7JQ (Credit: Home Truths)

Photo Sales
Hedgerows Road, Leyland, PR26 7JQ (Credit: Home Truths)

3. Hedgerows Road, Leyland, PR26 7JQ (Credit: Home Truths)

Hedgerows Road, Leyland, PR26 7JQ (Credit: Home Truths) Photo: Hedgerows Road, Leyland, PR26 7JQ (Credit: Home Truths)

Photo Sales
Hedgerows Road, Leyland, PR26 7JQ (Credit: Home Truths)

4. Hedgerows Road, Leyland, PR26 7JQ (Credit: Home Truths)

Hedgerows Road, Leyland, PR26 7JQ (Credit: Home Truths) Photo: Hedgerows Road, Leyland, PR26 7JQ (Credit: Home Truths)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LeylandRibbletonUberAshtonPreston