News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Delightful 3 bed Leyland semi-detached family home on quiet cul de sac on the market for attractive price

This is a gorgeous home with plenty on offer for the very attractive price tag...

By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Jan 2024, 15:39 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £240,000 with Ben Rose, this sublime family home in wonderful Leyland is all about style and modern spaces, featuring a fitted kitchen, cosy living areas, large bedrooms, and a lovely private garden. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally...

Beautiful 5 bed detached Samlesbury family home with huge garden, hot tub, and BBQ up for sale

Characterful 3 bed Chorley cottage with open plan design, classic features, and private garden for sale

Perfect 6 bed Preston countryside mansion with modern open plan design and outdoor pool on the market

1. Bluebell Wood, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales

2. Bluebell Wood, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales

3. Bluebell Wood, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales

4. Bluebell Wood, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyPrestonLancashire