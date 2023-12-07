News you can trust since 1886
Cute 3 bed end of terrace Kirkham home with huge private garden on the market chain free for bargain price

This chain free home is the full package: three bedrooms, good location, and huge garden.
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 09:22 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £140,000 with Mi Homes, this unique three-bed end of terrace Kirkham home is described as being ‘lovable’ by the estate agent and is deceptively spacious, featuring a dining room, a lounge with garden views, a fitted kitchen with pantry, spacious bedrooms, and a charming southwest-facing rear garden. Take a look around...

Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU

Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU

Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU

Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU

Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU

Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU

Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU

Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU

Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU

Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU

Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU

Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU

