Create Homes welcomes construction apprentices to The Groves development in Bispham

Quality housebuilder Create Homes is supporting apprentices from Blackpool & The Fylde College at its latest housing development in Bispham, near Blackpool. The apprenticeship placements at ‘The Groves’ will help young students gain knowledge & experience of the construction industry.

Bringing apprentices into the business is part of Create Homes’ ongoing commitment to investing in and developing young talent, in order that they can gain the skills & knowledge needed to succeed in their chosen career. The on-the-job training provided will complement students’ academic studies, enabling them to gain real-life experience working alongside industry experts in their chosen field.

Create Homes has recently welcomed two of Blackpool and The Fylde college’s T3 construction students, to provide them with a valuable opportunity to gain real-life industry experience at ‘The Groves’ development on Faraday Way, now currently under construction.

Fraser Starkey is an 18-year-old second-year student, with ambitions to study construction at university, and one day run his own construction business. Jason Dyson is 16 and a first-year student studying design, surveying & planning. Jason also wants to study construction at university and have a career in architecture. Both students are studying on the T Levels Design, Surveying & Planning course, and will be completing a 45-day apprentice placement with Create Homes to gain real-life skills in their chosen industry.

Helen Spencer & Lekan Kehinde from Great Places, Aimi O'Donnell from Blackpool Council and The Creat

Rosalind Tsang, School of Construction Programme Leader at Blackpool and The Fylde College commented: “The invaluable support from Create Homes has been instrumental in providing our learners with real-world industry exposure, enriching their knowledge, skills, and professional demeanour. This collaboration serves as a cornerstone in preparing them for higher education and ensuring a sustainable career path in the dynamic construction industry.”

The apprentices and have already become involved with many aspects of house building, including the understanding of design, engineering & planning, surveying, health & safety issues, quality inspections and problem solving, as well as gaining knowledge of the practical construction of homes, and the associated trades involved.

Will Prew, Operations Manager at Create Homes commented: “Our new apprentices Frazer & Jason have joined us at an exciting time for Create Homes here in Bispham. Alongside college training, nothing beats the practical experience they will get working with our experienced team on site, not to mention the personal development opportunities they will be exposed to, such as professional communication skills, relationship-building and teamwork.”

Create Homes’ new apprentices will be involved in the construction of 35 quality new 3 & 4 bedroom energy-efficient homes, which includes many of Create Homes’ most popular house types, plus 16 Affordable rental homes, which are being built in partnership with Great Places to provide much needed homes for local people to access.

The Create Homes apprentices Frazer and Jason, with their mentor, Site Manager – Andy Barlow at The

Helen Spencer, Executive Director of Growth at Great Places Housing Group, said: “Great Places is rooted in social purpose, and we’re delighted to be partnering with Create Homes in welcoming the apprentices from Blackpool & The Fylde College to ‘The Groves’.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to community development and providing affordable homes in the area.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for talent of the future to apply their academic knowledge to real-world construction, while contributing to the creation of much-needed homes that will benefit the local community.”

Aimi O’Donnell, Social Value Co-ordinator at Blackpool Council commented: “It's truly commendable to witness Create Homes actively supporting the local community and igniting interest in construction among the younger generation, all while collaborating with Great Places. This isn't merely fulfilling a social obligation; it represents a strategic investment with the potential for substantial returns. By bolstering reputation, fostering relationships, attracting talent, mitigating risks, accessing resources, differentiating in the market, and promoting sustainable development, private developers like Create Homes set a noteworthy example. I eagerly anticipate more developers embracing such practices, thereby contributing to the advancement of their local areas.”