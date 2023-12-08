News you can trust since 1886
Countryside 5 bed Whitestake farmhouse with bespoke kitchen, home bar, log burners, and magical private garden for sale

Named Overdale, this sprawling family home is a treasure trove.
By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Dec 2023, 13:43 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 13:43 GMT

On the market for £730,000 with Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents, this grand five-bed Whitestake home features a quiet country lane location, warm and welcoming sitting rooms, a bespoke fitted kitchen with breakfast area, a dining room with log burner, a drawing room with bar, an integral double garage, a main bedroom with balcony and en suite, spacious further bedrooms, and lovely fully enclosed gardens. Take a look around...

Newgate Lane, Whitestake, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

1. Newgate Lane, Whitestake, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Newgate Lane, Whitestake, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Newgate Lane, Whitestake, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

2. Newgate Lane, Whitestake, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Newgate Lane, Whitestake, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Newgate Lane, Whitestake, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

3. Newgate Lane, Whitestake, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Newgate Lane, Whitestake, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Newgate Lane, Whitestake, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

4. Newgate Lane, Whitestake, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Newgate Lane, Whitestake, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

