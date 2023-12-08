Countryside 5 bed Whitestake farmhouse with bespoke kitchen, home bar, log burners, and magical private garden for sale
On the market for £730,000 with Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents, this grand five-bed Whitestake home features a quiet country lane location, warm and welcoming sitting rooms, a bespoke fitted kitchen with breakfast area, a dining room with log burner, a drawing room with bar, an integral double garage, a main bedroom with balcony and en suite, spacious further bedrooms, and lovely fully enclosed gardens. Take a look around...
