Charming and cosy 2 bed Ribchester family home with classic fireplaces, beams, modern fitted kitchen, and private garden for sale
This two-bed Ribchester terraced home deftly combines classic features with the amenities of modern living to great effect.
On the market for £280,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this cosy two-bed terraced Ribchester home is the definition of classic, featuring old school stone features, welcoming living spaces, a spacious kitchen, lovely bedrooms, and a private rear garden. Take a look around...
