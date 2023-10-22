News you can trust since 1886
Complete package: stunning stone built 5 bed Chorley family home with sprawling south facing garden up for sale

This stone-build detached Chorley home is amazing from start to finish.
By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £749,995 with Arnold & Phillips, this magnificent five-bed family home has it all – style, substance, space, and that little something extra. Featuring two reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen diner, large bedrooms, and a huge south-facing rear garden with patio area. Take a look around...

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley

