Charming 3 storey Longridge end of terrace cottage with fitted kitchen and private garden on the market for bargain price
On the market for £159,950 with Holdens, this glorious little one-bed, three-storey Longridge cottage is an ideal first home, featuring cosy and welcoming living areas, a lovely fitted kitchen, a charmingly idiosyncratic layout, and a spacious private paved garden space. Take a look around...
