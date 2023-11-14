News you can trust since 1886
Charming 3 storey Longridge end of terrace cottage with fitted kitchen and private garden on the market for bargain price

This home is a lovely property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 14th Nov 2023, 11:55 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 11:55 GMT

On the market for £159,950 with Holdens, this glorious little one-bed, three-storey Longridge cottage is an ideal first home, featuring cosy and welcoming living areas, a lovely fitted kitchen, a charmingly idiosyncratic layout, and a spacious private paved garden space. Take a look around...

