Charming 2 bed Chorley cul de sac bungalow with open plan modern kitchen and gorgeous private garden for sale
On the market for £290,000 with Bridgfords, this charming two-bed Chorley bungalow features a welcoming entrance hallway, a cosy lounge, a modern fitted dining kitchen, an orangery with log burner, two double bedrooms, a modern bathroom suite, and magical gardens to the front, side, and rear. Take a look around...
