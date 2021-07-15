Marketing director Dave O’Keefe with Cameron Brown, warehouse manager

The company, which has been trading for 3 years, has already seen impressive growth over the past 12 months thanks to its quality products and top-notch customer service.

“We put customer support at the heart of everything we do,” says marketing director Dave O’Keefe. “We were hearing stories from local plumbers, fitters and engineers that they have been really struggling to get hold of stock – so we have invested in 2,500 quality branded designer radiators which means you can order online or at the showroom then collect the same day.

“It makes a huge difference to our customers to know they can drive away with the right item in the back of the van straight away.”

Since it expanded its online presence during lockdown, Just Radiators has grown its team from two people to ten members of staff in only the last 12 months.

And Dave said the time was right to invest in a warehouse in Oyston Mill, just five minutes’ walk from the Tulketh Brow showroom.

Just Radiators specialise in everything from traditional and cast-iron radiators, through to designer styles and a large selection of towel radiators. All its innovative designer radiators come with free delivery – with the new stock in certain ranges also available for next day delivery or same day collection on all stock items.

As well as fantastic customer care, the small team also emphasises the great value on offer, with branded radiators up to 50 per cent off the usual price.

“We are fortunate that we are a small, up-and-coming business because that has allowed us to be flexible and respond to this need in the market,” adds Dave.

“With the huge increase in home improvements that is happening across the area, as well as the contract work which is taking place, there are serious shortages of stock in some parts of the industry.

“We are in a great position to respond to the needs of local homeowners and tradespeople who want the right radiator there and then. And it’s a considerably cheaper option than the standard 3-5day delivery.

“Many of our customers have been let down by other companies who haven’t invested in their aftercare service. We’re always there to pick up the phone or answer an email, which is why we’re seeing so many five-star reviews online.”

