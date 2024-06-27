Burscough is the perfect location for right sizers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A property in Burscough has ticked all the boxes for a family looking to move to an easier to manage home.

Tony Robinson, 61 and wife Alison, 48 did not initially plan to purchase a new build home, but soon fell in love with a property at The Grange at Yew Tree Park, Redrow’s development on Chancel Way.

“We wanted to stay in Burscough. We love the area and what it has a lot to offer; a great social life with a range of restaurants and bars,” said Tony, an NHS worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The train links are great into Manchester and Liverpool, but it also has a rural landscape, so it really does offer the best of both worlds and ticks a lot of boxes for us.”

Tony, Oscar and Alison

The couple initially started looking in the second-hand market but after viewing a number of properties they soon realised they would be paying out on alterations.

“Our last property was a 1910, six-bedroom, semi-detached property, which we’d lived in for over eight years, so we weren’t prepared to spend more time and money on renovations,” said Tony.

“We wanted to purchase a smaller property that was easier to manage, but needed a flexible space for when all our five children are at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a few new build developments on our doorstep so started to view show homes. Once we’d been to Redrow’s show homes, we never looked back.”

Tony and Alison Robinson

Alison, a residential probation support worker made the first visit to The Grange at Yew Tree Park where she viewed The Warwick and reported back to Tony that she’d found them ‘the perfect home’.

“We started to make plans straight and put our property on the market, it was a week before Christmas, so we were a little nervous, but it was snapped up within an hour of the house going live,” said Tony.

The three-bedroom detached Warwick, one of Redrow’s most popular styles, boasts a kitchen / dining area that extends the entire width of the property at the rear, with those all-important double doors leading outside, along with a handy cloakroom and separate lounge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, the main with en-suite, and a family bathroom.

“One of the main reasons we chose the Warwick was due to the flexibility we have with the property. Our children are aged from 14 to 24 years old. Some are away travelling and at university, so they need somewhere to come home to,” said Tony.

“We were moving from a six-bedroom property to a three bedroom, so we did wonder how we would manage but the home feels spacious.

“We are currently using the lounge as a temporary bedroom for our two daughters, and it has worked really well. Due to the property’s large windows and high ceilings it’s far from claustrophobic. The girls have plenty of room and their own downstairs toilet too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a short-term arrangement for the next 18 months or so before our children fly the nest.”

The family spends a lot of time in the open plan kitchen/dining area and have also utilised the outside space, which they use as an extension to their living area.

“We have flagged the whole back garden, so we have the doors open and use the outside space too, when the weather allows us of course!” said Tony.

The Grange offers a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom properties, all from Redrow’s award winning Heritage Collection and is attracting first time buyers and professionals to right sizers and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the current climate of high energy costs, newly built homes deliver the energy efficient features that are increasingly in demand.

New houses can offer an annual average saving of £2,200* on energy bills compared to an older home, and it’s now estimated that it costs an average of £70,000** to bring an old property up to the standard of a modern new build.

“The last few months have been quite cold and damp outside. In our previous property due to its size we would’ve had the heating on full,” said Tony.

“But here in our new home we haven’t had the heating on at all since moving in. The house is so warm; the insulation is definitely working. We know we will see a big difference in our energy bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team at Redrow have all been phenomenal, I can’t praise them enough. From our first viewing until we were handed over the keys it’s all been fantastic. Thank you to Eve, Leonie, Dean and Lauren we’ve had the most wonderful experience,” he added.

For more information contact the sales team by calling 01704 740635 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-grange-at-yew-tree-park-burscough

* Figures from the HBF’s Watt a Save report