Breathtaking 5 bed Hoghton countryside bungalow with ultra modern open plan design and huge garden for sale
This spectacular slice of Lancastrian countryside is all about space, views, natural light, and green surroundings.
On the market for offers in excess of £900,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this exceptional detached family bungalow is nestled near the village of Hoghton and features a charming open-plan living room with log burner, a modern fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and stunning sprawling gardens. Take a look around...
