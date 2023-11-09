Beautiful 3 bed Leyland cul-de-sac family home with ‘tranquil garden oasis’ up for sale with reduced price
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this recently-upgraded family home is clean-cut and slick in every way, featuring a truly lovely interior design, a modern fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms throughout, and a spectacular garden. It’s on the market for offers in excess of £270,000 with Ben Rose, so take a look around...
And, while you’re here, why not check out a few other superb homes on the market at the moment…
Spectacular detached 4 bed woodland Bamber Bridge home on peaceful cul-de-sac up for sale for attractive price
Ultra luxury 4 bed Fulwood mega home with natural light, modern open plan layout, and huge private garden on the market
Grand 5 bed stone built Goosnargh family home with stunning design and sprawling views on the market