Bargain Tudor-style 2 bed Preston family home with spacious interior, modern kitchen, and secluded garden for sale

This semi-detached property is an ideal investment for a first-time buyer.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 08:49 GMT

On the market for a bargain £139,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this lovely two-bed Ribbleton home features double glazing throughout, gas central heating, spacious rooms including two double bedrooms, a good-sized rear garden, and ample parking for multiple cars. Take a look around...

Dewhurst Homes

1. Canterbury Road

Dewhurst Homes Photo: Dewhurst Homes

Dewhurst Homes

2. Canterbury Road

Dewhurst Homes Photo: Dewhurst Homes

Dewhurst Homes

3. Canterbury Road

Dewhurst Homes Photo: Dewhurst Homes

Dewhurst Homes

4. Canterbury Road

Dewhurst Homes Photo: Dewhurst Homes

