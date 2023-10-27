News you can trust since 1886
Bargain: modern 3 bed Leyland family home with fitted kitchen, conservatory, private garden, and garage for sale

This property is described as ‘an exquisite three-bed semi-detached family home’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Oct 2023, 08:42 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:32 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £190,000 with eXp UK, this wonderful Leyland property is immaculate, sitting in a quiet location and boasting a spacious lounge, a modern kitchen diner, a conservatory, large bedrooms, and a private landscaped garden as well as a garage and drive for three cars. Take a look around...

Lowther Crescent, Leyland, PR26 6QA

Lowther Crescent, Leyland, PR26 6QA

Lowther Crescent, Leyland, PR26 6QA

Lowther Crescent, Leyland, PR26 6QA

Lowther Crescent, Leyland, PR26 6QA

Lowther Crescent, Leyland, PR26 6QA

Lowther Crescent, Leyland, PR26 6QA

Lowther Crescent, Leyland, PR26 6QA

Lowther Crescent, Leyland, PR26 6QA

Lowther Crescent, Leyland, PR26 6QA

Lowther Crescent, Leyland, PR26 6QA

Lowther Crescent, Leyland, PR26 6QA

