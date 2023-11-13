Bargain: charming 2 bed Leyland cottage with classic interior design, central chimney, and private garden on the market
On the market for £180,000 with Reeds Rains, this charming two-bed Leyland cottage is all about its character features such as the wooden beams and the central chimney. Also boasting large bedrooms and a lovely rear garden, it has it all, including an attractive price tag. Take a look around…
