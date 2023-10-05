News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
M6 reopens after crash shuts motorway
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar

Bargain chain free 3 bed Preston city centre family home with fitted kitchen on the market for cut price

This home is a potential bargain.
By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £130,000 with Michael Bailey, this three-bed terraced home in central Preston is ideal for first-time buyers, featuring spacious living spaces, a modern fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a rear yard area. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Unique 4 bed Whittle le Woods family home with quirky design, modern finish, and huge landscaped garden up for sale

Complete package: 4 bed Fulwood family home with ultra modern interior and private landscaped garden for sale

Full of potential: 3 bed Lostock Hall family home in need of renovation on the market for bargain cut price

Waterloo Terrace, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey)

1. Waterloo Terrace, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Waterloo Terrace, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey) Photo: Waterloo Terrace, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Photo Sales
Waterloo Terrace, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey)

2. Waterloo Terrace, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Waterloo Terrace, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey) Photo: Waterloo Terrace, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Photo Sales
Waterloo Terrace, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey)

3. Waterloo Terrace, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Waterloo Terrace, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey) Photo: Waterloo Terrace, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Photo Sales
Waterloo Terrace, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey)

4. Waterloo Terrace, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Waterloo Terrace, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey) Photo: Waterloo Terrace, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonFulwood