Bargain 3 bed Preston corner plot family home with open plan interior up for sale for cut price
This lovely home is just a stone’s throw away from Brockholes Nature Reserve.
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Sep 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 12:10 BST
On the market for £185,000 with Kingsway, this three-bed semi-detached Preston home not only occupies an appealing corner plot but also features a contemporary style, a spacious interior, an open-plan dining kitchen, large gardens to the front and rear, and a detached garage. Take a look around...
