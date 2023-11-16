News you can trust since 1886
Bargain 3 bed Longridge family home with modern finish and private garden space on the market for cut price

This home is a potential steal.
By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Nov 2023, 11:22 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 11:22 GMT

On the market for £150,000 with Reeds Rains, this lovely three-bed end-of-terrace Longridge home is the ideal kind of home for a growing family looking to get on the property ladder, offering space, modern fittings, and a private garden space for a bargain price. Take a look around...

Little Lane, Longridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

1. Little Lane, Longridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Little Lane, Longridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Reeds Rains) Photo: Little Lane, Longridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Little Lane, Longridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

2. Little Lane, Longridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Little Lane, Longridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Reeds Rains) Photo: Little Lane, Longridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Little Lane, Longridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

3. Little Lane, Longridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Little Lane, Longridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Reeds Rains) Photo: Little Lane, Longridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Little Lane, Longridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

4. Little Lane, Longridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Little Lane, Longridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Reeds Rains) Photo: Little Lane, Longridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

