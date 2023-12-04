News you can trust since 1886
Attractive 4 bed Preston family home in countryside location with open plan design, gym, and outdoor BBQ kitchen for sale

This chain-free home is an immediate eye-catcher.
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Dec 2023, 10:59 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 11:00 GMT

On the market for £465,000 with eXp UK, this extended four-bed detached Walmer Bridge family home is not only located in an wonderfully attractive location but also boasts an open-plan kitchen/diner, a home gym, a summer house, an outdoor BBQ kitchen, three bathrooms, and a charming garden room. Take a look around...

