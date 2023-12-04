Attractive 4 bed Preston family home in countryside location with open plan design, gym, and outdoor BBQ kitchen for sale
On the market for £465,000 with eXp UK, this extended four-bed detached Walmer Bridge family home is not only located in an wonderfully attractive location but also boasts an open-plan kitchen/diner, a home gym, a summer house, an outdoor BBQ kitchen, three bathrooms, and a charming garden room. Take a look around...
For those still looking, check out these other local homes on the market…
Massive 4 bed cul de sac Walton le Dale family home with 3 living rooms and gorgeous breakfast kitchen on the market
Bargain 2 bed central Preston family home with modern and spacious open plan design on the market for cut price
Unique 4 bed Whittle le Woods family home with quirky modern design and huge landscaped garden on the market