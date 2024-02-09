On the market for £465,000 with eXp UK, this extended four-bed detached Walmer Bridge family home is not only located in an wonderfully attractive location but also boasts an open-plan kitchen/diner, a home gym, a summer house, an outdoor BBQ kitchen, three bathrooms, and a charming garden room. Take a look around...
