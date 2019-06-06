Here are the top cake shops in Preston, Leyland, Chorley, Lytham and Blackpool
Here are the most voted cake shops in Lancashire.
See here: Vote: Where are the best cake shops in Lancashire?
1. Victoria Cakes, Leyland
Victoria Cakes, in School Lane, Leyland, topped our online poll.'The shop, run by baker Vicky Myerscough, sells a large selection of small and indulgent cupcakes through to multi-tier wedding cakes.
ugc
2. Stacey's Cake Away
Staceys Cake Away, in Water Lane, Ashton, came second in our poll.'Stacey Lambert sells cakes, sweets, crisps and drinks. She also has a changing selection of tray bakes and brownie towers.
ugc
3. Nom Nom, Lytham
Nom Nom, in Wood Street, Lytham, is a sandwich shop and deli bar.'There is an ever changing variety of brownies and Father's Day treat boxes.'Open Monday to Friday 9am until 2pm
ugc
4. The Cake Lady, Hutton
The Cake Lady, in Liverpool Road, Hutton, sells cakes for all occasions.'Gemma Catterall makes cupcakes, cake trays, cake jars, brownies, cookies and flapjacks, as well as eggless cakes.
ugc
View more