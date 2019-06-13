Anderton's Butchers

Here are the most popular butchers in Lancashire

Readers have voted for their favourite places to get their fine meats, including tomahawk steaks and a juicy rack of lamb.

Vote: Where are the best butchers in Lancashire?

Graham Eyes High Class Butchers, in Townsend Garage, Warton, has a range of pies, pasties and other fresh savoury products, as well as a host of ready made meals and meats.

1. Graham Eyes High Class Butchers, Warton

Graham Eyes High Class Butchers, in Townsend Garage, Warton, has a range of pies, pasties and other fresh savoury products, as well as a host of ready made meals and meats.
ugc
Buy a Photo
Slacks Farm Butchers, in Market Walk, Chorley, sells marinated chicken skewers, extra lean slimming packs, pork marinated in a Caribbean sauce, barbecue packs, melt in the middle meats and steaks.

2. Slacks Farm, Chorley

Slacks Farm Butchers, in Market Walk, Chorley, sells marinated chicken skewers, extra lean slimming packs, pork marinated in a Caribbean sauce, barbecue packs, melt in the middle meats and steaks.
0
Buy a Photo
Browns Butchers, in Market Square. Chorley, specialises in 42-day dry-aged beef, the tomahawk steak and is well known for its popular English haggis through its subsidiary firm, Lancashire Haggis Co.

3. Browns Butchers, Chorley

Browns Butchers, in Market Square. Chorley, specialises in 42-day dry-aged beef, the tomahawk steak and is well known for its popular English haggis through its subsidiary firm, Lancashire Haggis Co.
ugc
Buy a Photo
Andertons Butchers, in Derby Road, Longridge, stocks all varieties of meats, including game and barbecue favourites and has a catering and wholesale site at Higher College Farm, Hothersall.

4. Anderton's Butchers, Longridge

Andertons Butchers, in Derby Road, Longridge, stocks all varieties of meats, including game and barbecue favourites and has a catering and wholesale site at Higher College Farm, Hothersall.
ugc
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2