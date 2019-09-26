Fish

Here are the best places to buy fresh fish in Lancashire

Darren Wakefield and his wife Samantha can be found at Morrisons car park, Bamber Bridge on Fridays; next to Verdes restaurant, in Eccleston on Thursdays; outside Highfield Post Office, in Blackpool, on Wednesdays; as well as in Standish, Maghull and Burscough.

D&S Fisheries delivers fish around Chorley, Preston, Blackpool, Lytham, Bolton and Fleetwood every Thursday and Friday. 'It is based in Widnes after closing its stall in Heskin Hall Shopping Village last weekend.

2. D&S Fisheries, Chorley, Preston, Blackpool, Lytham, Bolton and Fleetwood

Lee Beavers sources from Fleetwood and delivers across Lancaster and Penwortham, Blackrod and Lymm.'He has a market stall in Lymm and is in Aspull, in Wigan, on a Tuesday.

3. Lee's Fresh Fish, Fleetwood, Lancaster and Penwortham

Although based in Lee Lane, Horwich, the business delivers across Lancashire.'The firm also supplies wholesale fish to several eateries and restaurants in Chorley. 'Available at Darwen Market on Fridays and Saturdays.

