Here are 13 American-style diners and burger bars you need to try in and around Preston

Preston's food scene has plenty to choose from, including Italian, Indian and Chinese cuisine - but sometimes you just want a burger!

So, if you are looking for a taste of America in town, then you can't go wrong with these diners and burger bars in and around Preston. All featured bars and diners have been rated as good or very good by the Food Standards Agency.

1. Wings & Beer Co. 37 Cannon St, Preston PR1 3NT - A sports bar where sport matters & dedicated to the cause. Free range wings & handmade burgers, proper craft beer & ciders and real cocktails & fresh coffee.

2. We Don't Give a Fork 20 Guildhall St, Preston PR1 3PB - Laid-back, counter-serve stop for hearty, locally-sourced hamburgers with creative toppings & fries.

3. Ballers Sports Bar 158-159 Friargate, Preston PR1 2EJ - Inspired by the giants from America. Ballers will host all major live sporting games, watch from your own Booth with Chicken Wings & Beer. Oh, and burgers.

4. Vinyl Tap 28-30 Adelphi St, Preston PR1 7BE - Cafe, bar, vinyl, music, and of course, burgers. Lots of burgers

