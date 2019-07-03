Here are 11 American-style diners and burger bars you need to try in and around Preston

So, if you are looking for a taste of America in town, then you can't go wrong with these diners and burger bars in and around Preston. All featured bars and diners have been rated as good or very good by the Food Standards Agency.

1. Wings & Beer Co. 37 Cannon St, Preston PR1 3NT - A sports bar where sport matters & dedicated to the cause. Free range wings & handmade burgers, proper craft beer & ciders and real cocktails & fresh coffee.

2. We Don't Give a Fork 20 Guildhall St, Preston PR1 3PB - Laid-back, counter-serve stop for hearty, locally-sourced hamburgers with creative toppings & fries.

3. Frankie & Benny's Deepdale Retail Park Preston PR1 6QY and Capitol Centre, Walton le Dale PR5 4AW. Chain restaurant serving Italian and American comfort-food classics in a family-friendly atmosphere.

4. The Ferret 55 Fylde Rd, Preston PR1 2XQ - Live music bar hosting rock, indie and open mic nights, with US-style smokehouse fare and cask ale.

