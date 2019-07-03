Here are 11 American-style diners and burger bars you need to try in and around Preston
Preston's food scene has plenty to choose from, including Italian, Indian and Chinese cuisine - but sometimes you just want a burger!
So, if you are looking for a taste of America in town, then you can't go wrong with these diners and burger bars in and around Preston. All featured bars and diners have been rated as good or very good by the Food Standards Agency.
1. Wings & Beer Co.
37 Cannon St, Preston PR1 3NT - A sports bar where sport matters & dedicated to the cause. Free range wings & handmade burgers, proper craft beer & ciders and real cocktails & fresh coffee.