Healthy eating can wait for a taste of delights from Bintang Wok in Fulwood

Top of the things to do when January comes around is not normally finding a new takeaway.

It’s more a time to get in gear- or even get the gear - for those winter workouts post the Christmas indulgences.

Bingtang Wok Fulwood, Preston beef and black bean dish

However, within that Twixmas period when I was torn between cooking, still had a mountain of chocolate to conquer and not sure if I was even hungry, it seemed a Chinese would help.

And why not if the next four weeks, at least, were off-limits.

Picking up the phone we made a call to the new Bintang Wok, which has opened in the former home of the Sharoe Green Chinese Takeaway in Sharoe Green Road.

The new management, who specialise in a Malaysian offering, took over in September and while there is no website there is a Facebook page to give customers to a taste of what is available and access to a menu.

Our Chinese order typically consists of the same dishes, which suit all tastes in the family, so rather than peruse the menu, we called on the cuff.

The order included a chicken fried rice, a beef and black bean sauce, a chicken, spring onion and ginger and special chow mein with mixed meats and king prawns. With an additional rice and spring rolls. The total bill came to £27.

For vegetarians there are a number of dishes and set meals ranging from £9.50 to £20.50 for up to two people. Our food was shared between three adults and two children, with more to spare so the portion-size was ample.

The team also sampled the salt and pepper munchie boxes, which are proving popular right now.

All the dishes were flavourful and I especially enjoyed the chicken, spring onion and ginger.

The black bean had a peppery kick which was a little overwhelming for the younger diners but the beef was very tender and chunky. There was no short changing on the meat portions in any of the dishes, which I have found with a few other takeaways.

The service on the phone was so helpful and pleasant and having mentioned we didn’t have a menu at the time, the lady serving handed one over and offered recommendations on collection. The rest of the team are equally friendly.

Other reviews I’ve come across are as positive so for those looking for a new place to try - come February - Bintang is worth a visit. Delivery is also available.