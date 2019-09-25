If you’re looking to snap up an Insta-ready property featuring the latest interior design trends, Barratt Homes Manchester has teamed up with blogger Katy Allen to host a workshop for house hunters in Preston.

People attending the Wesley Chase development on Saturday, 28 September, from 11am to 4pm will be met by interior design Instagrammer Katy Allen, who lives at the development and has expertly designed her own property.

Visitors will be able to get a peek at some of Katy's latest designs and her mood boards will be on display for further inspiration.

The aim of the event is to help new and existing homebuyers learn the latest trends and give them the opportunity to find out more about the brand new properties being built at the development.

Katy shares her interior design journey on Instagram at @independentlykate where she showcases what she’s done so far in her three-storey Queensville-style home.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming keen house hunters to Wesley Chase this Saturday for our unique interior design event with Katy,” says Michaela Lancaster, sales director at Barratt Homes Manchester.

“As home-buying trends change, we’ve noticed more of a demand for three-storey properties because of their versatility, and anyone coming on Saturday will learn just how much they can do with their new home to really make it their own.

“We know how important it is to make a house a home, so we’re hosting this event to help new three-storey homeowners and potential buyers get some inspiration and show them how to secure the Instagram look they dream of.”

Katy, 28, from Lytham St Annes, was living with her parents when she decided to take the opportunity to buy her first property on her own at Wesley Chase, using the government-backed Help to Buy scheme.

The way she has designed her own property has impressed Barratt Homes so much that they’ve teamed up with her to share her knowledge with others for the event: visitors will be able to get a peek at some of her latest designs and her mood boards will be on display for further inspiration.

The location of Wesley Chase is hard to beat. By moving here buyers will be close to Preston city centre, which is ideal for shopping whilst also being under half an hour from the seaside for those who fancy some sea air.

In addition, Barratt Group, which sold 17,856 homes in the year to June 2019, making it the biggest housebuilder by volume in Britain, was awarded a maximum five-star rating for the tenth consecutive year in the 2019 Home Builders Federation Customer Satisfaction Survey.

For more information please visit www.barratthomes.co.uk and search for Wesley Chase, or call 0333 355 8475.