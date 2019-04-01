Get growing all you young Leyland Bloomers

Keen gardeners gathered for the launch of this year’s Leyland in Bloom.

Organisers are keen to attract green fingered young people to the competition this year.

With this in mind, Young Bloomers has been added as a new category for 2019.

Debbie Noblett explained: “We are really keen to encourage this, anyone up to the age of sixteen can enter anything they have planted up, a pot, any container, basket, herb tub, a space in the front garden - as long as it is on view for the judges to see at the front of a property, they can enter anything.

“It’s great to grow things with your children and grandchildren, so we are really looking forward to seeing the entries.”

She added: “The schools theme this year is the fiftieth anniversary of the moon landing, so that is a really interesting and exciting theme to follow for all schools, nurseries and pre-schools to get involved with.”

The launch was well attended.

Chairman Barbara Bidwell gave a short talk about the newly-formed Leyland in Bloom committee and how the group are keen for businesses, community groups, residents, schools, churches, pubs and children to get involved in this year’s competition.

She also talked about the ‘Friends’ volunteer groups at Farington Lodges, Paradise Park, Moss Side Sensory Gardens, The Giant Veggie Patch, Friends of Leyland Station, and Malt Kiln Fold conservation area, Moss Side.

Deborah said: “Four of our committee members are involved in ‘Friends’ groups and thoroughly enjoy it.”

She continued; “At the moment, there are lots of green space consultation events taking place within the South Ribble area

“Green areas and the great outdoors are often highlighted as being beneficial to mental health and well being, so it’s great the public can attend these consultations.”

Each person attending the launch received a free raffle ticket on entry and Debbie did a demonstration of how to put together a simple Spring planter, using a pre-used plastic tub, thalia scented narcissi, primulas, a conifer and ivy.

The free raffle was drawn and the winners were very happy with the colourful container.

A short Q & A session followed, and plants were available to buy, supplied by Nobletts Nursery, Farington Moss.

“It was a really friendly and enjoyable evening and a great plus was the committee gained two new keen and knowledgable volunteers - great stuff,” said Debbie.

Meanwhile, Leyland in Bloom volunteers will be having a gazebo on Worden Park when Leyland Festival takes place on Saturday, June 15.

Debbie said: “We’d love to meet and have a chat with anyone interested in gardening or wanting to enter the competition.”

Entries are online, but if you don’t have online facilities, you can ring the community involvement team on 01772 625327 and they will assist you, or fill in the form and take it to a postal box inside Leyland Library, Lancastergate PR25 2EX.

Forms are available at the library and The Plant Stall on Leyland Market.