Fun day and Prosecco cricket at BAC/EE Preston Cricket Club

Cricket was made even more fun with some bubbles as BAC/EE Preston Cricket Club held a fun day to raise funds.

READ MORE: Click here for more stories

Footie Mums United's Claire Garry

Women were invited to try Prosecco cricket, whilst young team members of All Stars Cricket showcased their talents to parents and grandparents during the fun day.

Joanne Sharples, secretary of the cricket club, said: “We were fund-raising for the club but we also wanted to get more women into cricket. It is more comfortable, with a softball and no pads, similar to rounders. Each team was given a bottle of Prosecco and had some fun. They were very competitive and played two matches.

“The other part of the day was the family fun day. We have worked with 36 children through All Star Cricket and the English Cricket Board and they were invited to show what they had learnt. They played using water bombs to make it more fun.”

Blackpool Bangers' Kelly Turnbull

Footie Mums United's Janette Singleton

Blackpool Bangers' Sophie Patterson

Footie Mums United's Claire Garry