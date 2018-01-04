Fun and funds at Rainbow House masquerade ball

These masked guests raised almost £50,000 for a children’s conductive education centre in Chorley.

Party goers attended a Masquerade Ball at The Villa, in Wrea Green, with all funds going towards Rainbow House, in Mawdesley.

Olivia Ikeda-Allen, Ben Blackman, Emma Blackman, Nicola Chaplin, Terry Chaplin and Natalie Pollard at the Rainbow House Masquerade Ball

After being greeted by The Glitz and Glamour Showgirls from Blackpool and enjoying a welcome drink, 170 guests sat down to be entertained by Dance with Passion. Music from The Jersey Tones filled the dance floor later on, while Alex Hutton of Zanda Magic mystified everyone with his magic tricks throughout the evening.

An auction was held, with prizes including a Preston North End corporate box; two nights at Charingworth Manor and artwork from local artist Clare

Wright. Artwork made by the children at Rainbow House also proved extremely popular.

One lucky guest Carl Woolfen-den from Rochdale won a diamond ring donated by HSBC for the Diamond Draw which took the form of a 80s music quiz.

Guests at the Rainbow House Masquerade Ball

Guests could also bid on iPads and tablets during a silent auction.

During the evening Rainbow House launched a new DVD, made by Sam Budd, which captures the work they do and the benefits to the both those who take part in the

conductive education programme and their families.

The event was backed by C2V+ and Ward and Burke.

The Jersey Tones perform at The Villa, in Wrea Green, for Rainbow House's Masquerade Ball

Sean McCallion, framework director at C2V+, says: “It is an honour to support Rainbow House for a second year and give something back to the community. Rainbow House is close to our hearts which is why C2V+ continue to support them and raise as much money as possible during charity events and fund-raising. Our employees have also been assisting in the delivery of a sensory garden and summer house to provide a tranquil and therapeutic area for the children at Rainbow House. It has been a pleasure working with the team.”

Pauline Clare, chairman of the trustees at Rainbow House, says: “Our thanks go to C2V+ and Ward & Burke for their fantastic support and to Nicola Parkinson for organising the event, the entertainers, photographer Gareth Edwards.

“Also thanks to everyone who donated prizes and their time to make the evening so successful but especially to all the guests for helping raise such a fantastic amount.”