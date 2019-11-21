From traditional to modern, get a whole lot more than you expected!

Extensive complex offers both living and business accommodation

This is an unmissable opportunity to acquire a complex of properties which is ideal for a home business or for a large family.

It comprises of an original farmhouse, newly-built characterful detached property, an annexe/guesthouse, two garages and an office block, all of which are situated in a quiet courtyard setting offering a high degree of privacy and with great outdoor space.

The farmhouse hosts a medley of modern and traditional features throughout and the accommodation consists of an entrance hallway; country-style kitchen with matching wall and base units with rolled over edge worksurfaces and tiled splashbacks, composite one and a half bowl sink and drainer with a mixer tap; Rangemaster cooker and extractor, space for a fridge freezer and integrated dishwasher.

There is also a dining room; main lounge; reception room/study; snug; downstairs WC; four double bedrooms; two en suites, a family bathroom and a utility room.

The newly-built detached property boasts light and space and offers a great opportunity to have an input on the internal design.

The layout consists of entrance hallway; main lounge; second reception room; large open-plan living kitchen; downstairs WC, four double bedrooms and four en suites.

Additionally, the complex includes a one-bedroom annexe/guesthouse finished to a high standard throughout and offers a great living space, as well as two large garages and offices.

Address: Ribbleton Avenue, Preston

Price: £745,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811

