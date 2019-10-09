From the 70s to sleek and modern

There's been a total transformation at this detached property

This fully refurbished and extended, detached family home set on an extensive plot has been architecturally remodelled and transformed from a 1970s three-bedroom house into a desirable contemporary four-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

-

Substantial extensions have been added to three sides of the property. All the interior walls have been removed and rebuilt to a much higher specification. The property has been re-plastered, rewired and re-plumbed throughout.

The ground floor consists of a bespoke entrance with anthracite grey aluminium external door and aluminium feature floor-to-ceiling frosted windows. There is a fabulous open-plan kitchen/dining/family room with a large set of sliding doors to the rear opening out onto level threshold decking and a lawn. A TV lounge, WC and utility are also on the ground floor which has been fitted throughout with the latest Lyvin luxury vinyl flooring and coordinating custom sprayed solid oak doors. The first floor has four good-sized bedrooms, a family bathroom and luxury en-suite wet-room.

Address: Levensgarth Avenue, Fulwood

Price: £325,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811