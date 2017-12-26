Freestyler Liv’s new goal in the capital

Lancashire’s world champion freestyle footballer Liv Cooke is moving home to London in an attempt to take her career to new heights.

Liv, from Leyland, became the women’s world champion this year.

Now the globetrotting 18-year-old is making a trial move to London.

She said: “Right now I believe London is the place I need to be to really take my career to the next level.

“I’ve signed for three months, and after two I will decide whether to stay or return to the North.”

Promising footballer Liv signed for both Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers as a youngster but after a bad injury, chose freestyling over traditional football.

She is now actively championing women’s freestylers through her agency Girl Power, an organisation she established in 2016.

Liv came second in 2016’s first-ever women’s world tour final in Melbourne, Australia, where she lost out to France’s Melody Donche.

This year she came up against defending world champion Kalina in the Super Ball final, held in Prague. This time she came out on top, winning the face-off in a landslide 5-0.

Liv is now in demand all over the world and has appeared in several TV adverts.

She regularly updates her army of social media followers with regular pictures and video from exotic locations all around the world.

Liv’s mum, Pam Cooke, says of her success: “She’s been working so hard for the last few years, she really deserves this. She goes to the gym every day; Liv knew what she wanted to get done.”