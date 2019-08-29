Four bedrooms and a cinema

Three level home is state-of-the-art
This spectacular fully renovated detached family home, set over three spacious floors is situated on an extremely generous plot in the much sought after location of Egerton Road, Ashton.
It has been finished to a high standard throughout and is full of high quality fittings, has naturally lit rooms, tasteful designs and has been mindfully reconstructed with a modern family in mind.
The entrance is via the ground floor to the hallway which gives access to the modern family bathroom and contemporary open-plan kitchen/family area with balcony overlooking the rear garden. It has matching matte finish wall and base units with rolled over edge quartz work surfaces with upstands, a large island with inset sink and drainer with a chrome swan neck mixer tap and a range of Bosch appliances including an electric hob with matching inset remote control extractor and electric double oven with warming draw, integrated dishwasher and full- length fridge and freezer.
Also on this floor are two double bedrooms and en suite.
To the lower ground floor is a further double bedroom with en suite, cinema room, cloakroom, garden room, utility and integral garage (planning consent also obtained for a double detached garage.) This is ideal living accommodation for a self-contained annexe. The top floor houses the extensive master bedroom with state-of -the-art four-piece en-suite.
There is extensive outdoor space with beautifully manicured lawns and plenty of room for entertaining.
Address: Egerton Road, Ashton
Price: £595,000
Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811