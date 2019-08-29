Four bedrooms and a cinema

Three level home is state-of-the-art

This spectacular fully renovated detached family home, set over three spacious floors is situated on an extremely generous plot in the much sought after location of Egerton Road, Ashton.

-

It has been finished to a high standard throughout and is full of high quality fittings, has naturally lit rooms, tasteful designs and has been mindfully reconstructed with a modern family in mind.

The entrance is via the ground floor to the hallway which gives access to the modern family bathroom and contemporary open-plan kitchen/family area with balcony overlooking the rear garden. It has matching matte finish wall and base units with rolled over edge quartz work surfaces with upstands, a large island with inset sink and drainer with a chrome swan neck mixer tap and a range of Bosch appliances including an electric hob with matching inset remote control extractor and electric double oven with warming draw, integrated dishwasher and full- length fridge and freezer.

Also on this floor are two double bedrooms and en suite.

To the lower ground floor is a further double bedroom with en suite, cinema room, cloakroom, garden room, utility and integral garage (planning consent also obtained for a double detached garage.) This is ideal living accommodation for a self-contained annexe. The top floor houses the extensive master bedroom with state-of -the-art four-piece en-suite.

-

There is extensive outdoor space with beautifully manicured lawns and plenty of room for entertaining.

Address: Egerton Road, Ashton

Price: £595,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811

-

-