Food hygiene ratings: These are the lowest rated takeaways and sandwich shops in Preston
The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.
These are the ten takeaways and sandwich shops in Preston who only scored one out of five stars in their last inspection, which means they require major improvement.
1. Al-Barakah
25 Langcliffe Road Preston PR2 6UE
other
2. Anatalya Shwarma House
208 New Hall Lane Preston PR1 4SS
other
3. Curry Palace
8 Grimshaw Street Preston PR1 3DD
other
4. Deepdale Tandoori
73 Meadow Street Preston PR1 1TS
other
