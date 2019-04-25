Food hygiene

Food hygiene ratings: These are the lowest rated takeaways and sandwich shops in Preston

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

These are the ten takeaways and sandwich shops in Preston who only scored one out of five stars in their last inspection, which means they require major improvement.

25 Langcliffe Road Preston PR2 6UE

1. Al-Barakah

208 New Hall Lane Preston PR1 4SS

2. Anatalya Shwarma House

8 Grimshaw Street Preston PR1 3DD

3. Curry Palace

73 Meadow Street Preston PR1 1TS

4. Deepdale Tandoori

