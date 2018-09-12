Wetherspoons to stop selling Jägermeister at Preston pubs this month

JD Wetherspoons is set to stop selling Jägermeister and other EU spirits from later this month.

Which means that anyone stopping in a Wetherspoons across Preston on a night out will no longer be able to enjoy downing a Jagerbomb.



Speaking to ITV News about the decision, Guy Lawrence, the CEO of Jägermeister UK said: ‘Naturally we are disappointed that UK consumers will no longer be able to enjoy our products at Wetherspoons venues.



‘We have always enjoyed a close working relationship with JD Wetherspoon and are sorry to be parting in this way.’ Jägermeister – a German herbal liqueur - and the two French spirits will no longer be available at Wetherspoons from later this month.

Wetherspoons is axing Jagermeister

They will be replaced on the drinks menu with Strika, a herbal liqueur produced in England, as well as popular American E&J Brandy and Australian Black Bottle brandy.

Earlier in the summer the pub giant announced that it will focus on selling more drinks from British and Non-EU manufacturers as the country prepares to leave the European Union.

French champagne has already been removed from the drinks menu and replaced by other sparkling wines.



German wheat beers have also faced the chop but Swedish cider Kopparberg will still be available.



The chain has also banned all dogs from its pubs. While Wetherspoons has had a policy banning dogs from its pubs since 1979, it has not been fully enforced at all its sites.



