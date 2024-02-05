Over the past 30 years or so it has been a myriad of different curry houses, all of which have offered their own charm and been the perfect place to eat after a few jars in what used to be the Anchor pub, now a Hickory’s Smokehouse.

In the days before it was a restaurant, some folks in this neck of the woods will even remember it as a nightclub with live music.

These days it is the Royal Indian restaurant, which is about as traditional an Indian restaurant as you can get...no frills but all the favourites on the menu.

We were welcomed and offered poppadoms and chutney as we sat down to peruse the menu. We took up the option and they arrived within minutes – a good selection of chutneys, although husband Bob was a little disappointed there was no hot option, him being a big fan of the spicy lime pickle. Nonetheless, it was a tasty start to get us ready for what was to come.

I’ve always been a big fan of Indian starters and often find it difficult to choose from all the options. Bob solved that issue by going for the mixed starter – a spicy lamb seekh kebab, chicken tikka and onion bhaji. For me it was just the chicken tikka, served on a sizzling platter with caramelised onions beneath. Both came with a salad and a sweetcorn chutney, which was unusual but delicious. It was a great start on both sides of the table.

I had taken some time to choose a main course. Usually I would opt for a signature dish or sizzling platter – ie something you can’t get in a takeaway. However, there was nothing on the menu which fitted the bill, although there was a good selection of fish dishes, so I went for the Goan fish curry, described as a curry leaf scented , coconut-based dish.

It was a tasty mix, with plenty of spice which balanced the sweetness of the coconut perfectly and the three decent-sized pieces of fish took up the spices well.

Across the table, Bob had gone for one of his favourites, a lamb patiya. This is usually a very spicy dish with diced lamb and a sour taste from lemons cooked in the sauce.

He has eaten it many times in many places and reckons it is a good test of a chef. However, on this occasion, he was surprised to find not lemons, but pineapple in the dish, which gave it an Indo-Chinese quality.

We ordered mushroom rice and a tandoori roti for me and a garlic nan bread for Bob. Both were excellent. Thin and gently crispy from being cooked in the tandoor and just the thing for mopping up the sauce. There was even enough left over to take some home for lunch the following day.

The bill for two of us, including drinks (there is Cobra on draft here!) was a very reasonable £62.

So if you are looking for a traditional Indian restaurant that is good value, the latest incarnation of this Hutton restaurant might be the place to try.

The Royal Indian Restaurant, Liverpool Road, Hutton. PR4 5SL

Tel: 01772 611601