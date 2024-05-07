Watch as I review food from an award-winning Lancashire hotel, The Royal at Heysham!
The hotel has won multiple local awards but did its restaurant reach the same standards?
The Royal at Heysham is a 3 star hotel located in Heysham right next to the Morecambe beach.
Its coastal charm and intimate pub-like atmosphere are two of its main sell points as the hotel attracts people from across Lancashire.
With all this in mind I wanted to see how food at both their dinner and breakfast service tasted and if it reached the same levels as its comfort.
So watch as I take a trip to The Royal at Heysham’s restaurant to experience its atmosphere, take in its aesthetics and most importantly try its menu.
