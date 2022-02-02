It won't be a sit-in restaurant, but instead, will operate as a 'dark kitchen' at Deepdale Retail Park where its team of chefs will prepare the chain's dishes for delivery.

The 'kitchen' will be situated in a block of units next to Halfords Autocentre and CTD Tile Showroom, but won't be open to the public.

Still, the news has generated plenty of excitement given it was one of things you wanted to see in the city when we surveyed readers last month.

Wagamama will open a delivery branch in Preston in March

Soulful sharing bundles

A sociable way to eat your Wagamamas. Collections of sides come with great names including the 5-a-side bundle and side into our DMs.

The vegan edit

There's a wide-range of vegan options from sticky vegan ribs to kare burosu ramen and bang bang cauliflower. If you're eating plant based, you won't be short of choice.

Sides

To go alongside your main, there's squid and edamame options as well as ebi katsu and chicken yakitori.

Hirata steamed buns

The fluffy Asian buns come with various fillings including hoisin pulled duck, spicy teriyaki vegan chicken, korean BBQ beef and mixed mushroom.

Gyoza

Steamed or fried dumplings that can come with chicken, duck, yasai and pulled pork.

Curry

Mild or extremely hot, there's variety here. The firecracker is the one that will test your taste buds...

Teppanyaki

"Noodles sizzling from the grill". There's chicken and prawn, mushroom and vegetable, as well as steak and salmon alternatives.

Ramen

Fresh noodles in steaming broth, topped with meat or vegetables. Cod, chilli and beef brisket all on offer.

Donburi

A bowl of sticky rice, topped with protein and crunchy vegetables with a range of flavours.

Kids

Plenty to go at for the young'uns with mini dishes of a lot of the favourites, and some fish bites for those who want something they are maybe more used to.

Drinks

Usual range of soft drinks, plenty of fresh juices and for those looking for something alcoholic, there's Asian beers including Asahi, Lucky Buddha and Singha.

For more information and a full menu, head to the Wagamama website HERE