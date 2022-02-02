Wagamama coming to Preston: What's going to be on the menu at Deepdale Retail Park delivery branch
Wagamama has announced it will arrive in Preston this March.
It won't be a sit-in restaurant, but instead, will operate as a 'dark kitchen' at Deepdale Retail Park where its team of chefs will prepare the chain's dishes for delivery.
The 'kitchen' will be situated in a block of units next to Halfords Autocentre and CTD Tile Showroom, but won't be open to the public.
Still, the news has generated plenty of excitement given it was one of things you wanted to see in the city when we surveyed readers last month.
Soulful sharing bundles
A sociable way to eat your Wagamamas. Collections of sides come with great names including the 5-a-side bundle and side into our DMs.
The vegan edit
There's a wide-range of vegan options from sticky vegan ribs to kare burosu ramen and bang bang cauliflower. If you're eating plant based, you won't be short of choice.
Sides
To go alongside your main, there's squid and edamame options as well as ebi katsu and chicken yakitori.
Hirata steamed buns
The fluffy Asian buns come with various fillings including hoisin pulled duck, spicy teriyaki vegan chicken, korean BBQ beef and mixed mushroom.
Gyoza
Steamed or fried dumplings that can come with chicken, duck, yasai and pulled pork.
Curry
Mild or extremely hot, there's variety here. The firecracker is the one that will test your taste buds...
Teppanyaki
"Noodles sizzling from the grill". There's chicken and prawn, mushroom and vegetable, as well as steak and salmon alternatives.
Ramen
Fresh noodles in steaming broth, topped with meat or vegetables. Cod, chilli and beef brisket all on offer.
Donburi
A bowl of sticky rice, topped with protein and crunchy vegetables with a range of flavours.
Kids
Plenty to go at for the young'uns with mini dishes of a lot of the favourites, and some fish bites for those who want something they are maybe more used to.
Drinks
Usual range of soft drinks, plenty of fresh juices and for those looking for something alcoholic, there's Asian beers including Asahi, Lucky Buddha and Singha.
For more information and a full menu, head to the Wagamama website HERE
Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more