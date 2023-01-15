The Twelve Tellers in Preston has gained the top rating for its levels of hygiene in the council’s Scores on the Doors programme.

The pub, in Church Street, was awarded a five-star rating by the council’s inspectors as part of the Food Standards Agency scheme.

Scores on the Doors aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs across the borough.

Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is, and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria namely: hygiene, structural and confidence in management.

So what makes the Twelve Tellers so good? Team work, according to the pub’s manager, Adam Coulson.

He said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.

“All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”

Shift manager Chris Day added: “It’s down to our management team, our staff, and high standards."

Undefined: readMore

1. The Twelve Tellers, Preston Shift manager Chris Day is delighted with the news as city centre pub gains highest hygiene rating of five (meaning very good) again in the Food Standards Agency food hygiene ratings Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2. The Twelve Tellers, Preston JD Wetherspoon pub, The Twelve Tellers, on Church Street, Preston, gains highest hygiene rating of five Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3. The Twelve Tellers, Preston Happy customer Andy Howells Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4. The Twelve Tellers, Preston Inside the The Twelve Tellers, Church Street, Preston. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales