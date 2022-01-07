This is where you can a new McDonald's McPlant in Lancashire

After receiving some positive results from the trials that included 250 restaurants in September 2021, the fast-food giant has announced the UK and Ireland rollout of a brand-new burger, the McPlant.

The McPlant, which took three years to develop with collaboration with Los Angeles based meat substitute producers Beyond Meat, is McDonald's latest plant-based product.

Just in time for Veganuary, the McPlant is now available in all McDonald's branches, perfect for anyone looking to try more plant-based food or are interested in switching up their routine.

McDonald's new McPlant burger, their first ever plant-based burger. (Image: PA Media)

So here's where you can get one in Lancashire ...

McDonald's - 174 Friargate, Preston

McDonald's - Fishergate Shopping Centre, Preston

McDonald's - Pedders Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston

McDonald's - Capitol Centre, Retail Park, Preston

McDonald's - Deepdale Retail Park, Preston

McDonald's - Clifford Street, Chorley

McDonald's - Churchill Way, Leyland

McDonald's - Ribble Valley Enterprise Park, Clitheroe

McDonald's - Daisyfield Street, Darwen

McDonald's - Lidun Park Industrial Estate, Lytham

McDonald's - Haslingden Road, Rossendale

McDonald's - Cherry Tree Road, Marton, Blackpool

McDonald's - Amy Johnson Way, Squires Gate, Blackpool

McDonald's - Leisure Park, Rigby Road, Blackpool

McDonald's - The Edith Centre, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool

McDonald's - The Promenade, Blackpool

McDonald's - St James's Street, Burnley

McDonald's - Burnham Gate, Burnley

McDonald's - Princess Way, Burnley

McDonald's - North Valley Retail Park, Colne

McDonald's - Cheapside, Lancaster

McDonald's - Caton Rd, Lancaster

McDonald's - Sunnyfield, Morecombe Road, Morecambe

McDonald's - Freeport Shopping Village, Anchorage Road, Fleetwood