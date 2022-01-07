This is where you can a new McDonald's McPlant in Lancashire
McDonald's announced last year that it was trialling some important changes to its menu as part of their commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.
After receiving some positive results from the trials that included 250 restaurants in September 2021, the fast-food giant has announced the UK and Ireland rollout of a brand-new burger, the McPlant.
The McPlant, which took three years to develop with collaboration with Los Angeles based meat substitute producers Beyond Meat, is McDonald's latest plant-based product.
Just in time for Veganuary, the McPlant is now available in all McDonald's branches, perfect for anyone looking to try more plant-based food or are interested in switching up their routine.
So here's where you can get one in Lancashire ...
McDonald's - 174 Friargate, Preston
McDonald's - Fishergate Shopping Centre, Preston
McDonald's - Pedders Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston
McDonald's - Capitol Centre, Retail Park, Preston
McDonald's - Deepdale Retail Park, Preston
McDonald's - Clifford Street, Chorley
McDonald's - Churchill Way, Leyland
McDonald's - Ribble Valley Enterprise Park, Clitheroe
McDonald's - Daisyfield Street, Darwen
McDonald's - Lidun Park Industrial Estate, Lytham
McDonald's - Haslingden Road, Rossendale
McDonald's - Cherry Tree Road, Marton, Blackpool
McDonald's - Amy Johnson Way, Squires Gate, Blackpool
McDonald's - Leisure Park, Rigby Road, Blackpool
McDonald's - The Edith Centre, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool
McDonald's - The Promenade, Blackpool
McDonald's - St James's Street, Burnley
McDonald's - Burnham Gate, Burnley
McDonald's - Princess Way, Burnley
McDonald's - North Valley Retail Park, Colne
McDonald's - Cheapside, Lancaster
McDonald's - Caton Rd, Lancaster
McDonald's - Sunnyfield, Morecombe Road, Morecambe
McDonald's - Freeport Shopping Village, Anchorage Road, Fleetwood
