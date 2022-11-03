These are some of the highest-rated pubs and restaurants in Preston for Sunday lunch according to Google reviews
There’s nothing quite like jumping in the car and heading out for a slap-up feed on a Sunday.
By Jon Peake
10 minutes ago
Updated
3rd Nov 2022, 4:58pm
Preston is full of superb pubs and restaurants offering mouth-watering Sunday lunches, so we’ve trawled through Google reviews to find some of the most highly recommended by customers.
All have a rating of 4.5 out of 5 or above and all earned special mention for their Sunday offerings.
Here are 16 of the best places to fill your belly according to Google reviews ...
