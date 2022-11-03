News you can trust since 1886
There are dozens of great pubs and restaurants in Preston where you can grab a delicious Sunday lunch

These are some of the highest-rated pubs and restaurants in Preston for Sunday lunch according to Google reviews

There’s nothing quite like jumping in the car and heading out for a slap-up feed on a Sunday.

By Jon Peake
10 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Nov 2022, 4:58pm

Preston is full of superb pubs and restaurants offering mouth-watering Sunday lunches, so we’ve trawled through Google reviews to find some of the most highly recommended by customers.

All have a rating of 4.5 out of 5 or above and all earned special mention for their Sunday offerings.

Here are 16 of the best places to fill your belly according to Google reviews ...

1. The Pickled Goose

The Pickled Goose on Garstang Road has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 318 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

2. The Boars Head

The Boars Head on Blackburn Old Road, Hoghton, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 762 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

3. The Lounge Bar and Restaurant

The Lounge Bar and Restaurant in Bridge Court Liverpool, New Road, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 70 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

4. Legh Arms

Legh Arms on The Gravel, Mere Brow, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 80 Google reviews

Photo: Google

