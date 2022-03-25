10 of the best pubs in Preston for a Sunday lunch. Featured is Haighton Manor, which makes the list.

These are 10 of the best pubs for Sunday lunch in Preston according to Post readers

Read on for some inspiration for your Sunday lunch.

By Aimee Seddon
Friday, 25th March 2022, 12:02 pm
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 1:58 pm

The sun may have started making an appearance in Preston, but that doesn’t mean we don’t all still love a good comforting roast dinner on a Sunday.

With Easter on the horizon, the Post asked its readers which pubs offered the best Sunday lunches in Preston.

Although many boasted of their own personal culinary skills, others were quick to shout out about their favourite spot, and we’ve collated 10 of the best.

Take a look below:

1. Haighton Manor

Haighton Manor, Haighton Green Ln, Preston PR2 5SQ. A beautiful 17th century, now owned and run by Brunning and Price.

Photo: JPI

2. The Green Man

The Green Man, Silk Mill Lane Inglewhite, near Preston. PR3 2LP. A lovely country pub where dogs are welcome.

Photo: contributed

3. The Ship Inn at Freckleton has reopened following a refurbishment

The Ship Inn at Freckleton, Bunker St, Freckleton, Preston PR4 1HA. This friendly pub was refurbished in 2020.

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. The Hunters

The Hunters, 127 Hennel Ln, Lostock Hall. PR5 5UL. A stylish pub offering food and drink, including on their modern patio.

Photo: Google Maps

