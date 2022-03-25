The sun may have started making an appearance in Preston, but that doesn’t mean we don’t all still love a good comforting roast dinner on a Sunday.

With Easter on the horizon, the Post asked its readers which pubs offered the best Sunday lunches in Preston.

Although many boasted of their own personal culinary skills, others were quick to shout out about their favourite spot, and we’ve collated 10 of the best.

Take a look below:

1. Haighton Manor Haighton Manor, Haighton Green Ln, Preston PR2 5SQ. A beautiful 17th century, now owned and run by Brunning and Price. Photo: JPI Photo Sales

2. The Green Man The Green Man, Silk Mill Lane Inglewhite, near Preston. PR3 2LP. A lovely country pub where dogs are welcome. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

3. The Ship Inn at Freckleton has reopened following a refurbishment The Ship Inn at Freckleton, Bunker St, Freckleton, Preston PR4 1HA. This friendly pub was refurbished in 2020. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4. The Hunters The Hunters, 127 Hennel Ln, Lostock Hall. PR5 5UL. A stylish pub offering food and drink, including on their modern patio. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales