From the famous donner meat to the chilli sauce on top of it, the nation simply loves a kebab - whether that be after a night out or as a cheeky treat when you’re in need of something satisfying and delicious.

And so, we decided to take a look at Google reviews and TripAdvisor rankings to compile a list of the 25 top kebab spots in East Lancashire, including places and takeaways in Accrington, Burnley, Darwen, and Blackburn.

Check out the list below and see if your local has made the cut...

2 . Mega Crunch 33 Blackburn Rd, Darwen BB3 1EJ | Google Photo Sales