The top 25 best kebab houses & takeaways in Blackburn, Burnley & Accrington according to TripAdvisor

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 07:41 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 07:49 BST

Who doesn’t love a kebab?

From the famous donner meat to the chilli sauce on top of it, the nation simply loves a kebab - whether that be after a night out or as a cheeky treat when you’re in need of something satisfying and delicious.

And so, we decided to take a look at Google reviews and TripAdvisor rankings to compile a list of the 25 top kebab spots in East Lancashire, including places and takeaways in Accrington, Burnley, Darwen, and Blackburn.

Check out the list below and see if your local has made the cut...

85-87 Bank St, Rawtenstall, Rossendale BB4 7QN

1. La Turka

85-87 Bank St, Rawtenstall, Rossendale BB4 7QN | Google

33 Blackburn Rd, Darwen BB3 1EJ

2. Mega Crunch

33 Blackburn Rd, Darwen BB3 1EJ | Google

14 Church St, Colne BB8 0LG

3. Olives

14 Church St, Colne BB8 0LG | Google

201 Blackburn Rd, Accrington BB5 0AF

4. Sahad

201 Blackburn Rd, Accrington BB5 0AF | Google

