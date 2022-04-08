From gastro-pubs to fine dining and burger joints, there's something for all tastes in and around the city.
1. Stags Head
Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh, PR3 2AU| The Stags Head is a family friendly gastro-pub. It uses the best local produce to provide meals at a reasonable price, has a garden where you can enjoy a drink and a large outdoor play area for children. It serves all kinds of foods from burgers to their very own Stags signature dishes.
2. Rise
15 Miller Arcade, Preston, PR1 2QY| Rise is a café located in Miller Arcade in heart of the city that specialises in brunch and feel-good foods, as well as fresh juices and smoothies. It is an affordable option if you are feeling peckish between breakfast and lunch, and offers a range of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.
3. Smashed
20 Miller Arcade, Preston, PR1 2QY| Just across from Rise in Miller Arcade is Smashed, an American neon themed bar and restaurant with some of the finest grub that Preston has to offer. Specialising in USA-style burgers made fresh, it also boasts a console room for those that want entertainment just a step away before or after eating. It also offers a range of locally-brewed craft beers on draught.
4. 263
10 Camden Place, Preston PR1 3JL| A stone’s throw from the great Avenham Park, the uniquely-named 263 provides quintessential British food with a twist to cater to both midday and evening guests. At a higher price range than most on this list, 263 aims to deliver ‘a dining experience that Preston has never seen before,’ with highly-acclaimed Chef Director Oli Martin at the helm.
