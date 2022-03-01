Throughout the month of February, a total of seven restaurants, takeaways, cafes and bakeries across Preston received new star ratings for their food hygiene.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency scored food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored.

They also looked at the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of March 2022:

1. Subway Deepdale Shopping Park, rated 5/5. Image: Google Maps. Photo Sales

2. Taboosh Restaurant and shisha lounge on 300 Fylde Road was rated 5/5. Image: Google images by Yousef Al-khalidi. Photo Sales

3. Bakes 2 Eat Home bakery making cakes, cupcakes & chocolate, rated 5/5. Image: Bakes 2 Eat. Photo Sales

4. DDs Road Chef Takeaway on Garstang Road in Broughton, rated 4/5. Image: Google Maps. Photo Sales