The 24 best and highest-rated Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Blackpool, Lytham, Fleetwood, and Cleveleys

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 13:27 GMT

We all love a Chinese every now and again.

With the cuisine having become a staple of the modern British food scene, Chinese food has enjoyed widespread popularity in the country every since it emerged in the mid-20th century.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Chinese migrants, primarily from Hong Kong, first came to these shores in the late 19th century, settling in large numbers in port cities like London, Liverpool, and Cardiff and bringing with them their own culinary traditions.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Restaurants began to open local Brits’ eyes to Cantonese cooking, with Chinese food taking off after the second world war due to the increased availability of affordable places to eat and an increasing willingness to try new things.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

The distinctive flavours inherent to Chinese food as well as the convenience of takeaway dining meant that Chinese takeaways exploded in the 1960s and 1970s, with dishes like sweet and sour chicken, chow mein, and egg fried rice gaining in popularity.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Today, Chinese food can be found everywhere in the UK, competing with Indian food for the title of the nation’s favourite takeaway. Here we’ve ranked some of the very best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in the Fylde Coast...

Also, be sure not to miss some of our other recent lifestyle pieces...

The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood

All 33 Marston's pubs across Lancashire ranked best to worst based on your Google reviews

Fetching detached 3-bed Poulton family home in need of modernisation hits the market for appealing price

19 of the most beautiful and charming Fylde Coast towns and villages to make sure you've visited

All 19 of Preston, South Ribble, and Chorley's Tesco stores ranked from best to worst on your Google reviews

Surprising dark horse 5-bed Lytham family home with uber stylish finish & private garden for sale

I’ve always wanted to run my own chippy! Beloved local Preston fish & chip shop up for sale

190 St David's Rd N, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2JU | 4.3 out of 5 (75 Google reviews)

1. Peking Express

190 St David's Rd N, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2JU | 4.3 out of 5 (75 Google reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
15 Moor Park Ave, Blackpool FY2 0LT | 4.6 out of 5 (137 Google reviews)

2. Wok Spice

15 Moor Park Ave, Blackpool FY2 0LT | 4.6 out of 5 (137 Google reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
10 Station Rd, Lytham, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5DH | 4.1 out of 5 (48 Google reviews)

3. Seasons

10 Station Rd, Lytham, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5DH | 4.1 out of 5 (48 Google reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
29-33 Bold St, Fleetwood FY7 6BW | 4.2 out of 5 (175 Google reviews)

4. Great Wall

29-33 Bold St, Fleetwood FY7 6BW | 4.2 out of 5 (175 Google reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLythamFleetwoodCleveleysFoodLove Your
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice