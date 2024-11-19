From authentic Italian joints to exciting pan-Asian fusion eateries, the restaurant landscape in Lytham St Annes has been developing for decades and has now reached the point where people from across the Fylde Coast and beyond travel to the area to sample some local haunts.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
With that fact in mind, we decided to see which restaurants in the area were rated highest according to your reviews on the extremely popular site TripAdvisor - for many the go-to place when they’re looking to gain an insight into what a place is truly like.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
So, without further ado, here are the top 19 restaurants in Lytham St Annes based on your TripAdvisor reviews...
Also, be sure not to miss some of our other recent lifestyle pieces...
The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood
Fetching detached 3-bed Poulton family home in need of modernisation hits the market for appealing price
All 19 of Preston, South Ribble, and Chorley's Tesco stores ranked from best to worst on your Google reviews
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.