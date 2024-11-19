The 19 best & highest rated restaurants in Lytham St Annes based on your TripAdvisor reviews

Jack Marshall
Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024

Lytham is famous for its stunning scenery, nightlife, and - of course - its varied culinary scene.

From authentic Italian joints to exciting pan-Asian fusion eateries, the restaurant landscape in Lytham St Annes has been developing for decades and has now reached the point where people from across the Fylde Coast and beyond travel to the area to sample some local haunts.

With that fact in mind, we decided to see which restaurants in the area were rated highest according to your reviews on the extremely popular site TripAdvisor - for many the go-to place when they’re looking to gain an insight into what a place is truly like.

So, without further ado, here are the top 19 restaurants in Lytham St Annes based on your TripAdvisor reviews...

1. Elvin’s | 73 Clifton Street, Unit 2 Clifton Walk, Lytham St Annes FY8 5ER

2. Miller & Carter | Blackpool Rd N, Lytham St Annes, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 3RU

3. Greek Flame Taverna | 13 St Andrew's Rd S, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1SX

4. Anatolia Sea View Mediterranean Cuisine | Pleasure Island, South Promenade, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1LS

