That's my local! 3 North West pubs named in top 20 most popular UK watering holes on Google Maps

Jack Marshall
Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025
Three North West pubs have been named in the top 20 most popular UK boozers on Google Maps.

To celebrate Google Maps’ 20th birthday, Google has revealed the top 20 UK pubs which are most beloved by Brits taking to their maps app to ensure they get to some of the country’s biggest and best loved boozers without getting lost.

According to Google, the data offers a unique insight into the UK's pub scene, highlighting the diverse and delicious drinking and social experiences that resonate most with people. From traditional locals to trendy gastropubs, this list showcases the places that have captured hearts (and thirsts...).

Three North West pubs have been named in the top 20 most popular UK boozers on Google Mapsplaceholder image
Three North West pubs have been named in the top 20 most popular UK boozers on Google Maps

On point stands out from the list - clearly Wetherspoons are still capturing our hearts with great efficacy… given that they cover half of the shortlist. Here’s the top 20 list in full.

The UK’s top 20 pubs:

  1. The Standing Order - JD Wetherspoon
  2. The Velvet Coaster - JD Wetherspoon (501-507 Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1BA)
  3. The Counting House - JD Wetherspoon
  4. Anchor Bankside
  5. The Albert & The Lion - JD Wetherspoon (Bank Hey St, Blackpool FY1 4RU)
  6. The Palladium - JD Wetherspoon
  7. Waxy O'Connor's London
  8. Sherlock Holmes
  9. The Moon in the Square - JD Wetherspoon
  10. Founder's Arms
  11. O'Neill's Wardour Street
  12. Ye Olde Trip To Jerusalem
  13. The Montagu Pyke - JD Wetherspoon
  14. The Moon Under Water - JD Wetherspoon (68-74 Deansgate, Manchester M3 2FN)
  15. The Angel Hotel - JD Wetherspoon
  16. The Churchill Arms, Kensington
  17. The Liberty Bounds - JD Wetherspoon
  18. The Horniman at Hays
  19. Royal Victoria Pavilion
  20. The World's End
